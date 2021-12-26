Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $56.05.

