Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $640,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $540.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.05. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $367.63 and a one year high of $551.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

