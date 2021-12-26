Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $94.65. 733,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.