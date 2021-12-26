Alta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,981 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64,341 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.64 on Friday, reaching $569.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,685. The company has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $639.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

