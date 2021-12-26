Alta Capital Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,167 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $169.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,222. The company has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

