Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 4,349 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,835,000 after purchasing an additional 224,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $248.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

