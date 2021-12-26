Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 985 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $403.31. 1,374,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

