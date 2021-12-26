Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock opened at $223.93 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.66.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $191.50.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

