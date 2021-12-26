Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 18.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Bunge stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

