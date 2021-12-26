Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $11,599,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,350,479 shares of company stock worth $811,909,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $349.22 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.13.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

