Amalgamated Bank Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Masco by 41.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Masco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Masco by 0.8% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 44.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after acquiring an additional 164,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Masco by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

