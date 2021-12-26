Amalgamated Bank Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,705 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 89.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 160.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.