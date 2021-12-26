Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSA opened at $147.19 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

