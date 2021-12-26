Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,640 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,586,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

