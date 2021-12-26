Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,462.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3,438.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

