Ambire AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $86.57 million and $6.00 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 146,608,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,166,148 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

