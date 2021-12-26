American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $278.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.23 and its 200-day moving average is $277.56. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

