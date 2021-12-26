AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,190 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.09% of APi Group worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after buying an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,246,000 after buying an additional 1,001,995 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after buying an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,625,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 324,470 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE APG opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.97. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.