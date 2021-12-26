Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,929. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

