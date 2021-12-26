Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 671,850 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 2.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Amphenol worth $50,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13,662.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. 1,365,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.