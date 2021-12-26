Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 446,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Amphenol by 29.8% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amphenol by 27.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Shares of APH traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. 1,365,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.