Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Avient reported sales of $997.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avient.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avient by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. 188,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. Avient has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.