Analysts Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $516.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.63. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 341,759 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,033,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 312,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after buying an additional 89,748 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 483,623 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

