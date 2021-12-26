Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. 39,155,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,990,133. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

