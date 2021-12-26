Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Plains GP posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter worth $51,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter worth $123,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,378. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

