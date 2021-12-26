Analysts Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is ($0.32). Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings per share of $6.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 204,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

SBGI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 828,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,807. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

