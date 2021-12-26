Analysts Anticipate Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is ($0.32). Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings per share of $6.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 204,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 405,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.
SBGI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.59. 828,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,807. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
