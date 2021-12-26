Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report sales of $128.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $102.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $1,885,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGLS opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

