Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. Zynga reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 88.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 37.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 38.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 34,516 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 6.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 0.13. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

