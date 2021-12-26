Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

BECN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

