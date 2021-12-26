Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report $157.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.80 million and the highest is $158.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $618.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,851. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

