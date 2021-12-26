Analysts Expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Mandiant reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mandiant.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,407. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mandiant has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50.

In other Mandiant news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mandiant during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mandiant (MNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.