Analysts Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price at $64.25

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE RCUS traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 729,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,337. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 127,334 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

