Analysts Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price at $41.90

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

INTA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 111,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03. Intapp has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. Sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.