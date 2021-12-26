Analysts Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Target Price at $146.78

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.66. 258,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,187. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 334.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.92.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after buying an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

