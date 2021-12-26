Analysts Set Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) PT at $9.13

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

SGBAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SES from €10.00 ($11.24) to €9.50 ($10.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

SES stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600. SES has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.26.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SES will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

