Analyzing SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TIM pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoftBank Group and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 1.54 $45.05 billion N/A N/A TIM $3.35 billion 1.63 $354.68 million $0.81 13.91

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than TIM.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SoftBank Group and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

TIM has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.41%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 59.46% 30.60% 7.84% TIM 16.55% 10.28% 5.73%

Volatility & Risk

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoftBank Group beats TIM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan. The Arm segment designs microprocessors and develops software technologies. The Brightstar segment engages in the distribution of mobile devices overseas. The Others segment includes smartphone payments business, alternative investment business, fund business in Latin America and operation of the baseball teams. The company was founded by Masayoshi Son on September 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

