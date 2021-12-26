Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,193 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,575 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 2.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

NYSE BUD opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

