Apollon (XAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,463.81

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Apollon has a market capitalization of $7,463.81 and $28.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollon has traded 64.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

