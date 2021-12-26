Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.80% and a negative return on equity of 248.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

