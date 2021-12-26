Ares Protocol (ARES) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.91 or 0.08057067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,447.25 or 0.99991647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073234 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

