Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $3.27. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 13,578 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.