ARMOR Market Capitalization Reaches $11.17 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $121,859.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.35 or 0.08071126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,055.13 or 0.99892691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00072659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053976 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

