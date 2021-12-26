Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $177.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.80.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.