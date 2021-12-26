Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 47.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,712 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $96,533,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 86.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $57.71 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -721.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

