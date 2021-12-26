Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,938 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $212,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 178.95%.

BNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

