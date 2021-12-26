Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.65. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

