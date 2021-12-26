Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 16,492 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE:KRC opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

