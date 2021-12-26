Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 31,763 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,763 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

