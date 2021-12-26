Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $94.76 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.