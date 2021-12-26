Autonio Market Cap Hits $6.15 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $128,257.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,013.27 or 0.08053510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.51 or 0.99809392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00072273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars.

